Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.53. The stock had a trading volume of 546,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.08 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

