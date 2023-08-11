Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $133,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

