Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $257.00 at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $329.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.57.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69. Insulet has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.54, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

