Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,000. Biogen comprises approximately 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.06. 934,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,278. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.