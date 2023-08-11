Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 4.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.17. 665,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.82. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

