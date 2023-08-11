Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 146,897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Intel worth $143,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 30,946,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,088,477. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

