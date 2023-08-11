Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 881,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

