Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $136.83 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.47%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

