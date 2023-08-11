Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 8.1%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $134.69. Approximately 38,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 132,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.58.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.47%.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

