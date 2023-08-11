Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. 693,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

