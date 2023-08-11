International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $70.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

