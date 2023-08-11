Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

