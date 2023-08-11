Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 7.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.49. The stock had a trading volume of 933,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,643. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.