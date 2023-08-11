Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJR stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

