Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJR stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.