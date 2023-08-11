Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 594,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,312. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.