Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 594,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,312. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.