Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 16,270 shares.The stock last traded at $70.38 and had previously closed at $70.43.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

