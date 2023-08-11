Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 46,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

