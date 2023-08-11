Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,739,000,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 978,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 565,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after buying an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 879,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 344,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.85.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
