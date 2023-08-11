Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Lessened by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,150 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,205. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

