Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUS opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.