Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

