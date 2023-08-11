Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 246,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 79,081 shares.The stock last traded at $78.09 and had previously closed at $77.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

