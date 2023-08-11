Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 11th (ACHR, AE, AEYE, AIRG, AL, ALT, AVTA, BFS, BKSY, BRCC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 11th:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

had its target price cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $5.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.10 to $8.60. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $16.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.25 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $15.25 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.50 to $1.15. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Startek (NYSE:SRT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $113.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $86.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

