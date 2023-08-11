Investment House LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,846.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,992. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,038.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,854.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

