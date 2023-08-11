Investment House LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Investment House LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.87.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.32. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

