Investment House LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.11. 616,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,647. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.78.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

