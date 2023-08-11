Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NVS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 1,105,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.