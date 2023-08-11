Investment House LLC Sells 181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

