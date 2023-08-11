Investment House LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.43. 2,621,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,502. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

