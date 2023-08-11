Investors Purchase Large Volume of Valley National Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 257% compared to the average volume of 4,739 put options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 3,265,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

