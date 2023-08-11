IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 354.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.63. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc bought 3,157,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,157,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,998.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

