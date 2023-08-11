IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 354.52% from the stock’s current price.

IO Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.63. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc bought 3,157,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,157,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,998.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

