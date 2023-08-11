IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,170,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

