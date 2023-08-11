IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.94. IonQ shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 7,446,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 190.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 246.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

