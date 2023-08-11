Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.55% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,158. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,009,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

