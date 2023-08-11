IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 522.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 173,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $218.98. 284,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

