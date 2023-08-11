Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Iron Mountain worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

