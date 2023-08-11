iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,988,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.