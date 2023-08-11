iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,085,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 4,005,211 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.20.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.