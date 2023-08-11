iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,085,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 4,005,211 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.20.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

