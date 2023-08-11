iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,085,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 4,005,211 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.20.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.