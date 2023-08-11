iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 37,192,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,038,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $117.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

