iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 3,381,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

