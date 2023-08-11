iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

