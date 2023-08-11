iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

