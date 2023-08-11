iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $265.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,955. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

