iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

