iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 219,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

