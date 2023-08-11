iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. 115,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

