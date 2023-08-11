iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 275,586 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.