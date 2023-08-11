iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF opened at $46.43 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

