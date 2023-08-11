iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 306,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after acquiring an additional 269,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFAV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 325,353 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.