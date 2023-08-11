iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,703,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 80,766 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,649,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

